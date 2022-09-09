This Ribbed Tiger Vibrator Is a Blended Orgasm Machine

Sex toys are like Pokémon—and not just because there are legit Squirtle and Bulbasaur dildos floating around the web, but because finding the sex toys that knock your masturbation socks off is one of life’s best and most horny quests. Once you do know which toys do it for you, a whole world of vibrators, bondage kits, and strap-ons comes into play. You gotta catch ‘em all.

Right now, I really dig dildos. Suction vibes are great for purely clitoral stimulation, don’t get me wrong, but there’s just so much design and aesthetic wiggle room with dildos; you can opt for a moody rabbit vibrator, a wizardly glass dildo, and even take home dildos filled with Funfetti. I want to collect enough dildos to build an iron throne, (although one Magic Wand vibrator stan already did that), and while I’m making gr8 progress, I did notice one conspicuous star missing from my collection: a vibrating ribbed dildo.

Ribbed dildos simply have a little more texture in the form of textured rings or “ribs” around the shaft, thus giving you even more pleasure upon penetration. I had been eyeing this specific ribbed vibrator from Fun Factory for a while, because it appeared flexible, and is basically the same color as Gumby:

I’m a big fan of Fun Factory’s sex toys already, and this vibrator—dubbed the Tiger—also had hundreds of reviews on Amazon singing its praises. “Without getting too graphic or inappropriate, I’ll just say my body reacted to it in a way it never has before,” one reviewer writes, while another mentions how spot-on the soft silicone texture is for internal pleasure. “[It has a] multi-layered density situation going on that is really nice and feels wonderful,” they write, “the outside is matte, smooth, [and] soft, then there is a harder core to it that contains the vibration motors that gives some nice resistance.”

Would Tiger be worth the $139 price tag? More importantly, could it set a new sensory bar for my orgasms? Lube in hand, I put this beast to the test.

What was rad

Ah, Fun Factory. I always look forward to your toys’ designs—to say nothing of the extensive informational pamphlet featuring watercolor art of the stunning German countryside where the toys are made. Das Haus der Fun Factory Familie??

Anyways. This Tiger is wiggly. Not in a Flubber way, but in a back-bending flexible way. I’ve Goldilocks-ed dildos before that were literally too hard for my vagina. When I’m using a dildo, ideally, I’m on my back, I’m humping it, or even partaking in some sideways action. But in order for that to happen, there needs to be some flexibility in the shaft and a very ergonomic design. In that department, Tiger was a pro; you can truly spin-out like a horny top with this vibrator—whose motor is very quiet, BTW—because it’s firm, yet flexible.

Because the silicone is such a gummy material, I guessed that it would benefit from a hefty dose of lube (like, two squirts) for a seamless slip-n-slide penetration. I was right. The ribbed aspect didn’t blow my mind at first, but then I sat upright on my knees, and angled the dildo so that the ribbed texture hit my clit during use—and SHABLAM. I get it now. Not only does the bulbous head of this dildo reach back to my G-spot, but it was also able to provide direct clitoral stimulation through the hump at the base of the handle and through the ribbed texture, resulting in a *chef’s kiss* blended orgasm.

What was tricky

That dreamy, gummy silicone material comes at a price. While my un-textured sex toys can usually be cleaned with a single sex wipe, Tiger is going to take a quick wash in the sink. It’s NBD, but it is important to pamper and clean your sex toys to help them last.

TL;DR

I thought I knew what I was in for with this dildo. I hoped for solid G-spot stimulation from its bulbous tip, flexible shaft, rumbly vibrations, and the added fun—if only ornamental—of a ribbed texture. It checked all of these horny boxes. But I was also stoked when I realized the ribbed texture not only feels great inside, but gives extra clitoral stimulation to give me blended orgasms. You see, for me, clitoral orgasms are like fireworks (sick, but short). G-spot orgasms are like a deep, all-encompassing deluge. But the clitoral-G-spot combo orgasm brings me the best of both worlds for a heavens-are-parting climax. At $139, Fun Factory’s ribbed Tiger isn’t cheap, but boy will it ever bring you to the pearly gates (again and again)—and that’s worth it for me.

The Tiger Ribbed Vibrating Dildo can be purchased at Fun Factory, Amazon, and Good Vibrations.

