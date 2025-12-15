Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps: Are Mushroom Supplements Doing Anything or Just Vibes?

Functional mushrooms have become the go-to supplement of choice for keeping it together in a world that’s just too much. These aren’t the trippy mushrooms you’re thinking of. They’re non-psychoactive varieties with ancient origins, names like Lion’s Mane, and hashtags that racked up more than 1.6 billion views on TikTok. They’re called functional because they may provide benefits beyond nutrition.

Popular mushrooms in this category like Lion’s Mane, Reishi, and Cordyceps are turning up in instant coffee, tinctures, gummies, supplements, and chocolate. The general idea is that if we consume them, we’ll feel more focused, calmer, and have more energy. But are they really doing anything, or is this just an updated version of hygge for a hyped up humanity?

Videos by VICE

The answer is somewhere at the intersection of ancient wisdom and modern science.

RELATED: Best Mushroom Coffees for Function-Focused Freaks

functional mushrooms for a dysfunctional society

Functional mushrooms aren’t new. “Their popularity is surging as wellness culture shifts,” said Dr. Chanté Wiegand, Naturopathic Doctor and VP of Science and Education at The Synergy Company. “Easier access to scientific research has helped legitimize mushrooms, while rising stress levels are pushing people to seek daily support for energy, focus, and resilience.”

According to the American Psychological Association’s Stress In America 2025 Survey, more than half of Americans are stressed about something. That doesn’t bode well for our health. A study in Neurobiology of Stress noted exposure to chronic stress plays a major role in cognitive impairment across psychiatric conditions such as depression, anxiety disorders, PTSD, OCD, and addiction.

People are taking matters into their own hands and fueling the current biohacking trend of DIY science to make themselves feel better. “People are increasingly skeptical of synthetic ‘quick fixes’ and are looking for gentle, food-based approaches to stress, energy, and cognitive support,” said Wiegand. Enter the functional mushroom.

what are functional mushrooms?

Mack Gosal is the Founder and Mycologist at Mogo Farm and has been studying mushrooms since he was a child. “Mushrooms occupy a biological category of their own. They’re neither plant nor animal—and humans are genetically closer to fungi than we are to plants. They’ve evolved alongside us for millennia, forming symbiotic relationships with ecosystems and appearing in medicinal traditions across cultures.” If you’ve played or watched The Last Of Us, you’re having an aha moment right now.

Historically, Reishi, Cordyceps, and Lion’s Mane were used in food and medicine long before they made it into our lattes. Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum) was prized in East Asian traditions for longevity and balance. Cordyceps (Ophiocordyceps sinensis) was used in Tibetan medicine to support vitality. Lion’s Mane (​​Hericium erinaceus) appeared in culinary traditions associated with memory and digestion.

Research like the 2023 Molecules study is starting to put rigor behind those ancient uses. “Researchers have identified a variety of potentially meaningful compounds, like beta-glucans, triterpenes, polysaccharides, and other bioactives, that appear to influence immune, neurological, and metabolic pathways,” said Wiegand.

RELATED: I Tried the Viral Ryze Mushroom Coffee Everyone Won’t Shut Up About—Here’s What $40 of Mushroom Dust Really Does

Lion’s Mane

What’s it’s known for:

Cognitive health: Supports memory and focus

Supports memory and focus Nerve health: Promotes nerve growth factors

Promotes nerve growth factors Mood support: May help balance mood

What the experts say:

“Lion’s Mane is known for its powerful cognitive benefits, including the potential to elevate brain function, enhance memory, sharpen focus, and boost mental clarity by supporting nerve growth,” Gosal says. “Rich in bioactive compounds, it may also help improve digestion, a crucial factor for overall wellness.”

A recent study in the International Journal of Molecular sciences found that Lion’s Mane may help protect brain cells and the nervous system from damage, degeneration, or dysfunction. Another study in Nutrients gave 1.8 grams of Lion’s Mane to healthy adults resulting in improved cognitive task performance within an hour and reduced perceived stress after 28 days.

Conclusion

Lion’s Mane shows promise, but requires more testing and larger-scale studies on humans.

Reishi

What’s it’s known for:

Reishi is a functional mushroom that contains adaptogens, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as a natural compound found in certain plants and mushrooms that may help the body respond to stress, anxiety, and fatigue by supporting physiological balance. There’s more criteria to be considered an adaptogenic mushroom: it has to be non-toxic at normal doses, help the body manage stress, and promote a return to homeostasis.

Stress and relaxation: Calming, stress-response support

Calming, stress-response support Sleep quality: May promote restful sleep

May promote restful sleep Immune support: Helps regulate immune function

What the experts say:

“Reishi is known for its calming, adaptogenic qualities,” Gosal explained. “It helps regulate cortisol levels and supports the adrenal glands, which play a crucial role in managing the body’s response to stress.” Improved sleep and decreased fatigue have also been associated with the mushroom.

Recent studies show promising results. A 2024 Integrative Medicine Research study of 1,374 cancer patients and survivors using Reishi mushroom products found that more than half reported substantial improvements in symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, poor appetite, depression, and drowsiness. However, about 9% reported adverse effects including dry mouth, constipation, insomnia, skin irritation, or vertigo.

Women with fibromyalgia who took Reishi for six weeks reported improved happiness, life satisfaction, and reduced depression compared to the placebo group in a Healthline study, but the results were not large enough to be conclusive.

Conclusion:

Reishi shows promise but scientific evidence is still limited and early-stage.

Cordyceps

What it’s known for:

Energy and stamina: Supports ATP and oxygen use

Supports ATP and oxygen use Performance: May boost endurance

May boost endurance Respiratory health: Traditionally used for lung support

What the experts say:

Cordyceps, an adaptogen, has been studied most in relation to energy metabolism and physical performance. “Cordyceps is valued for its energising effects, making it a go-to for stamina, vitality and combating fatigue,” Gosal says. “By enhancing oxygen utilisation in the body, Cordyceps helps improve energy levels and reduce tiredness.”

A study in 2016 in the Journal of Dietary Supplements found that participants who ingested a blend containing Cordyceps militaris for three weeks had significantly improved maximal oxygen consumption (VO₂max) and took longer to get exhausted, suggesting enhanced aerobic performance. The results were only seen after three weeks, not one, which means results may become apparent after a while.

Conclusion:

Cordyceps research is promising, but requires more studies.

Importantly, what we’re learning from these studies doesn’t translate directly to what you’re ingesting today. While these functional mushrooms are coming for your kitchen pantry and your medicine cabinet, there is no standard for doses or chemical makeup. Capsules, powders, and liquid tinctures may all use the fruiting body, mycelium, or both, which means you can have two Lion’s Made products that are very different.

“Not all Lion’s Mane or Reishi supplements are chemically equivalent, so study results don’t always translate directly to products on shelves,” said Wiegand.

getting on the functional mushroom bandwagon

“People interested in taking mushrooms can focus on consistency and timing,” said Wiegand. “The potential benefits of mushrooms tend to be gradual and cumulative. So for most people, taking functional mushrooms daily is an ideal approach, the same way someone might take a multivitamin for foundational wellness support. An exception might be taking certain mushrooms seasonally, like focusing on immune health in fall and winter months.”

Many users structure them ritualistically—Cordyceps in the morning, Reishi at night—mirroring how people already organize caffeine or sleep supplements. “Since different mushrooms may have different effects, timing within the day can support their effects. For example, taking Cordyceps in the morning and Reishi in the evening,” said Wiegand.

but before you do…

Functional mushrooms are generally safe but Wiegand notes the risks. It’s always best to check with your doctor before taking any supplement:

Product quality concerns: Supplement quality varies widely, with potential issues including mislabeling, filler ingredients, contamination, heavy metals, and inconsistent potency depending on sourcing and processing methods.

Allergies and sensitivities: People with mold or mushroom allergies may be more likely to experience reactions such as itching, hives, digestive upset, or respiratory irritation.

Medication interactions: Certain mushrooms may interact with medications—including blood thinners, blood-pressure drugs, diabetes medications, and immunosuppressants—so anyone taking prescriptions should consult a healthcare provider first.

final take

Functional mushrooms show a lot of potential but so far culture has outpaced science on proving the benefits. Exploring functional mushroom culture will lead you to food and beverage brands that embrace intention and a pursuit of a healthier, cleaner approach to wellness.

“Mushrooms may be useful for overall wellness, but not a replacement for targeted nutrients or medical care,” said Wiegand. “The bottom line is that we know enough to take mushrooms seriously and appreciate their potential benefits, but we also acknowledge that there is more to learn.”