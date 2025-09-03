Funk Flex Denies Getting DJ Enuff Fired From Hot 97 Amidst Changing Time Slots for His Show

The drama over at Hot 97 is getting hotter and hotter. Initially, this all starts off with a sudden, misleading tweet from Funk Flex. “THIS MONDAY LABOR DAY SEPTEMBER 1ST WITH BE MY LAST SHOW ON HOT97 AT 7PM! ALL THINGS COME TO AN END! END OF AN ERA THAT I ENJOYED VERY MUCH!” he writes. “I SUPER ENJOYED IT ALL! I WILL MAKE THE LAST SHOW A GREAT ONE! APPRECIATE EVERYONE WHO HAS SUPPORTED ME OVER THE YEARS!”

However, all this really meant was that Flex would shift to the 5pm to 7pm slot instead. Shortly afterwards, DJ Enuff was fired from the iconic New York radio station. He had worked at Hot 97 for 30 years and placed the blame on Funk Flex and the time slot shifts for why he was let go. “I can’t prove it, but in my heart that’s what I feel that happened,” he tells TMZ.

Now, Flex is defending himself from such accusations.

Funk Flex Says He’s Not The Reason DJ Enuff Was Fired From Hot 97

“TMZ could never twist me up to flip on my guy, I love him to death. I would never have anything to do—not just my brother. I would have nothing to do with anyone being fired or no longer here. You know why? I’m too hot,” Flex tells the radio.

Then, he suggests that it’s people within Enuff’s circle that did him dirty. “The people who snaked you, man, was in that video on your goodbye. The people who snaked you were standing outside when you was with TMZ,” Funk Flex says. “They were standing with you, my brother. You go back to that video and you really look at their faces.”

Ending his salute to DJ Enuff, Flex gives the radio legend his flowers amidst the sudden firing. “He is the originator of putting the line at those Spanish clubs around the block. There would be no Spanish Hip Hop parties without DJ Enuff. He is the originator of it. He’s the originator of doing two or three bookings a night, moving around, doing his thing. Somewhere between there and now that was no longer there for him,” Funk Flex tells listeners.