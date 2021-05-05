Funnel Cake and Fried Ice Cream Recipe

INGREDIENTS
for the fried ice cream:
2 pints vanilla ice cream
1 ½ cups|85 grams ‘Nilla wafers
1 ½ cups|120 grams crushed cornflakes
¾ teaspoon ground cardamom
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
3 large eggs, beaten
vegetable oil, for frying
for the funnel cake:
1 cup|150 grams all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
¾ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon ground cardamom
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¾ cup|200 ml whole milk
2 large eggs
to serve:
confectioners’ sugar
whipped cream
maraschino cherries
store bought or homemade hot fudge sauce
DIRECTIONS
- Make the fried ice cream: Using gloved hands, scoop and roll the ice cream into six (⅓ cup|70 gram) balls. Place on a sheet tray and freeze for at least 1 hour.
- Place the ‘Nilla wafers in a food processor and pulse until you have fine crumbs. Combine the ‘Nilla wafers, cornflakes, cardamom, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Roll the ice cream in the cornflake mixture and place back on the sheet tray. Freeze for another hour.
- Roll the ice cream in the eggs, then roll in the cornflake mixture again. Freeze for at least 1 hour, then repeat this process again, freezing the ice cream balls for an additional hour after the second dredging.
- Make the funnel cake: In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, cardamom, and salt. In a separate bowl, combine the milk and eggs. Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, taking care not to over-mix. Transfer the batter to a squeeze bottle and set aside.
- Heat 3 inches oil in a 2-quart saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Squeeze about ¼ cup of the batter into the oil, making zig zag shapes and designs (like a funnel cake looks, duh). Cook, flipping once, until lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and keep warm.
- Increase the temperature of the oil to 375°F. Working quickly and keeping the other balls of ice cream in the freezer, fry one ball of ice cream until golden on the outside, 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- To serve, dust the funnel cake with confectioners’ sugar and top with a ball of fried ice cream. Squirt on some cream and drizzle with the hot fudge sauce. Top with a cherry and enjoy.
