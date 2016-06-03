Everyday Routines Become Live-Action Illustrations | Insta of the Week

Morning shave… A video posted by @jean_jullien on Jun 2, 2016 at 4:02am PDT



We all have our morning routines. For some, it’s an hour-long operation involving a blow dryer and a curling iron. For others, it’s a quick shower and a shave. This week, we want to acknowledge the banal rituals we follow day in and day out. Beloved artist Jean Jullien‘s Instagram account has us covered: the French illustrator’s feed is full of zany cartoons superimposed by reality, but this week he added a live-action component that ironically makes the concept even more surreal. His work tends to make light of society’s mundane, often vapid habits, like using an IRL hand to erase away a cartoon’s five o’clock shadow. Check out more of Jullien’s meditations on the mundane in the ‘grams below.



Sea sick A video posted by @jean_jullien on May 28, 2016 at 5:15am PDT

TGIF! Tonight is the opening of @lamanufacture29 , selling super exclusive prints of my work and clothes and objects by @olow_trademark , @lemontstmichel, @hatopress and more. See you there A video posted by @jean_jullien on May 27, 2016 at 5:25am PDT

When the weekend is nearly over… A video posted by @jean_jullien on Apr 3, 2016 at 4:53am PDT

Weekend plan A photo posted by @jean_jullien on May 21, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

That friday night group chat… A photo posted by @jean_jullien on Apr 15, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

Guilty as charged A photo posted by @jean_jullien on Mar 11, 2016 at 3:13am PST

Everyday A photo posted by @jean_jullien on Jan 26, 2016 at 2:40am PST



You can check out more animations from Jean Jullien here and on their website.

