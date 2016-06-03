VICE
Everyday Routines Become Live-Action Illustrations | Insta of the Week

Morning shave…

A video posted by @jean_jullien on 


We all have our morning routines. For some, it’s an hour-long operation involving a blow dryer and a curling iron. For others, it’s a quick shower and a shave. This week, we want to acknowledge the banal rituals we follow day in and day out. Beloved artist Jean Jullien‘s Instagram account has us covered: the French illustrator’s feed is full of zany cartoons superimposed by reality, but this week he added a live-action component that ironically makes the concept even more surreal. His work tends to make light of society’s mundane, often vapid habits, like using an IRL hand to erase away a cartoon’s five o’clock shadow. Check out more of Jullien’s meditations on the mundane in the ‘grams below.
 

 

Sea sick

A video posted by @jean_jullien on

 

When the weekend is nearly over…

A video posted by @jean_jullien on

 

Weekend plan

A photo posted by @jean_jullien on

 

That friday night group chat…

A photo posted by @jean_jullien on

 

Guilty as charged

A photo posted by @jean_jullien on

 

Everyday

A photo posted by @jean_jullien on

 
You can check out more animations from Jean Jullien here and on their website.

