Funny Shots from the Archives of Iconic Photographer Martin Parr

This portfolio appears in VICE Magazine’s 2019 Photo Issue. With this issue we wanted to celebrate the absurd, the lighthearted, and the humorous. It’s important to take a break from the real world. As much as we need to be informed, engaged, and aware, we also need to laugh. We wanted to champion the people making art with a sense of humor. In today’s climate, there’s something nicely subversive about that. You can read more about our theme in the letter from our editor.



Check out an interactive version of the issue here, and why not subscribe to the magazine while you’re at it?

Videos by VICE

***

Martin Parr is a widely respected and enormously prolific photographer with more than 80 books published. A longtime member of renowned collective Magnum Photos, he’s one of the most famous photographers to come out of the UK in the last 50 years. His saturated and satirical images depict leisure and consumption in England—from beachfront family holidays to garish close-up food shots.

The last time he appeared in our photo issue was in 2011 after attending the annual Polo World Cup on Snow in St. Moritz, Switzerland. For this issue, he combed through his archives and selected a few images to share.

Martin Parr/Magnum Photos