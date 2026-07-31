Future Allegedly Chased Around the Airport Over an Unpaid Debt, According to the Game’s Former Manager

Nobody wants to lose while gambling. However, things get so much worse when you make a bet and you don’t intend to pay. In a wild tale from The Game and Blueface’s former manager Wack 100, he alleges that Future tried to dip and dodge a bet he owed. Eventually, it led to a wild chase throughout the airport.

In an audio clip circulating the internet, Wack 100 detailed running around with fellow talent manager and alleged gang member Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr. At the time, the Atlanta legend was with Ciara and owed some money. After getting through security, they confront Future about the whole ordeal. Then, they run all throughout the airport, where the DS2 rapper ran into a terminal with no plane attached. Cornered and desperately trying to call for help, Big U allegedly proceeds to stomp the rapper out.

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If that sounds a little far-fetched, it probably is. The idea that there were no consequences for all parties involved is outrageous. No-Fly lists would’ve been handed out regardless of fame and accolades.

Additionally, keep in mind that Wack 100 has a history of wild, grandiose tales people frequently deny or flat-out debunk. Future’s friend and artist Doe Boy has already called out Wack 100 for how fantastical the whole thing sounds.

Allegations of Future Getting Chased Around an Airport Circulate The Internet

“You telling me n***a running from you at full speed, pulled his phone out, dialed a n***a number, got the n***a to answer, told him the story, threw the phone at you, and you caught that b***h? That n***a crazy,” Doe Boy scoffed.

Even if you attempted to overlook all the logical fallacies, there’s still one problem: Big U himself has even denied Wack 100’s story. In a since-deleted post on Instagram captured by HotNewHipHop, he said that he didn’t get involved with Future in the slightest and that Wack 100 is just lying for social media purposes.

“I. HAVE. NEVER. BEEN. N. .LAX AIRPORT. WITH. WACC100!! NOR DID WE RUN DOWN ON #FUTURE,” Big U said at the time. “YALL WOULD GET IT N YALL HEAD THESE PEOPLE LIE ALL DAY… 10% TRUTH 90% THEM. I HATE HOW NO MATTER WHAT SOMEONE SAY ABOUT #BIGU IT’S JUST TRUE!! WHEN IS THE HATE GOING TO STOP.”

Meanwhile, Future is celebrating the release of his most recent album The Real Me, which came out July 10, 2026.

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