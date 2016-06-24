Future and DJ Esco drop ‘Esco Terrestrial,’ Attempt to Secure the Summer

“I may b a lil toooo disrespectful on. Dis 1,” tweeted Future last night. “fuck it YALL DESERVE IT.” Then, a few minutes later, “It’s bout time..secure the summer.”

Whether or not we’re worthy, Future’s new mixtape just dropped. It’s a collaboration with DJ Esco and it’s called ‘Esco Terrestrial.’ We said when Purple Reign dropped back in January that “This is going to be one of those albums people yell at each other back and forth about for months” and we expect this to be no different. Prepare to yell loudly at those that you love.

Stream it here and mull it over while reading our interview with Future.