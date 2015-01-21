Future Classic’s Hayden James Gets Eclectic in This Vibrant New Mix

As his original tune “Something About You” impressively dances its way across the million-play mark on SoundCloud and an impending live Australian tour gets underway, rising young star Hayden James managed to find a spare moment to record a stellar mix for the Smirnoff Sound Collective series.

Joining the ranks of buzzing acts like Flume, George Maple, and indie-tronica fave Chet Faker, Hayden has meshed well into the eclectic Future Classic label that has been crucial in establishing a vibrant and unique dance music scene in Australia. As will be obvious from the mix here, James shares the imprint’s knack for pairing indie-leading house music with an array of other sounds and emotions.

Hayden’s Sound Collective mix is populated by his own groove-laden original, as well as other gems from the likes of Jamie XX, Lido, Caribou and Bonobo. It’s a seamless showcasing of his selector status as well as one hell of a fun listen.

TRACKLIST:

Flight Facilities – “Two Bodies” (feat. Emma Louise) [Lido Remix]

Jamie xx – “All Under One Roof Raving”

Hayden James – “Something About You”

Odesza – “Say My Name” (feat. Zyra) (Hayden James Remix)

Bonobo – “Cirrus”

Odesza – “Sun Models” (feat. Madelyn Grant)

SBTRKT – “The Light”

Caribou – “Can’t Do Without You”

ZHU – “The One”

KOA – “All of My Love”

