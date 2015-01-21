Future Classic’s Hayden James Gets Eclectic in This Vibrant New Mix

As his original tune “Something About You” impressively dances its way across the million-play mark on SoundCloud and an impending live Australian tour gets underway, rising young star Hayden James managed to find a spare moment to record a stellar mix for the Smirnoff Sound Collective series.
Joining the ranks of buzzing acts like Flume, George Maple, and indie-tronica fave Chet Faker, Hayden has meshed well into the eclectic Future Classic label that has been crucial in establishing a vibrant and unique dance music scene in Australia. As will be obvious from the mix here, James shares the imprint’s knack for pairing indie-leading house music with an array of other sounds and emotions.
Videos by VICE
Hayden’s Sound Collective mix is populated by his own groove-laden original, as well as other gems from the likes of Jamie XX, Lido, Caribou and Bonobo. It’s a seamless showcasing of his selector status as well as one hell of a fun listen.
TRACKLIST:
Flight Facilities – “Two Bodies” (feat. Emma Louise) [Lido Remix]
Jamie xx – “All Under One Roof Raving”
Hayden James – “Something About You”
Odesza – “Say My Name” (feat. Zyra) (Hayden James Remix)
Bonobo – “Cirrus”
Odesza – “Sun Models” (feat. Madelyn Grant)
SBTRKT – “The Light”
Caribou – “Can’t Do Without You”
ZHU – “The One”
KOA – “All of My Love”
Hayden James is on Facebook // Soundcloud // Twitter