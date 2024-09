Not satisfied with resting after releasing last week’s long-awaited Gucci Mane collaboration Free Bricks 2—a project that had us thanking the trap gods and wondering what was real—Future has gone and dropped two brand new tracks. “Ain’t Tryin” and “Poppin Tags” debuted in last night’s OVO Sound Radio, hosted by DJ Esco.

