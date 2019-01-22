There Are No Rocket Ships in Future’s New Video, But It’s Still Great

Last week, Future released The Wizrd, which he considers to be the final album in a chapter of his career defined by his savagery. After providing visuals for “Crushed Up” and “Jumpin on a Jet,” he’s back with another one for “Rocket Ship.” The song is barely two minutes, but Future isn’t at a loss for words. “I been poppin’ since my demo, bitch.” The video, which includes absolutely no rocket ships (false advertising if you ask me), is a hazy portrayal of Future doing what he does best: talk shit.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.