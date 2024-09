FUTURE OF THE GAME is a new series exploring the cutting edge of sports technology. In the first e-Generation episode we meet the members of the team e.dams Renault. They explain the specifics of Formula E, including engines, preparation races, circuits in the city centre, the fan boost and energy issues. You’re going to dive into the heart of the racing vanguard that wants to be tomorrow’s race. Check out e-Generation.

