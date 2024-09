Future is really trying to make a video for every song he has, it seems like. Today he dropped a brand new video for “Rich $ex,” a cut off of his most recent solo release DS2. The video stars himself and Blac Chyna, despite him tweeting about being single a few weeks ago. This was probably shot before that, but still a notable point. Hopefully there will be more videos coming, but for now you can check the video out below.