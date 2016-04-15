Future Continues His Late Night Television Reign with “Wicked” on ‘Fallon’

For the past year, Future has done an excellent job of never leaving the media spotlight. It’s rare that we’ll go long without hearing something from him, like last month’s appearance on Saturday Night Live. His newest appearance came last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he came on to perform his track “Wicked” off of his recent January mixtape Purple Reign. It’s the amount of excitement you’d come to expect from a Future TV appearance, with a group of dudes doing a routine that’d make Esco proud. Eventually they all scoot ofdf stage leaving Future up there by himself to go in on the track. Soon, Future’s gonna be on TV every night, performing every song he’s ever written.