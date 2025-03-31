‘FUWAMOCO Adventure’ Doesn’t Even Have a Release Window, but One Video Has Sold Me on Its Premise More Than Anything Else

I have to be straight-out honest before anything: my expertise on FUWAMOCO is very minimal. I’ve only recently been introduced to this musical duo, and I’ve already fallen in love. But I still have much to learn about them. That’s why I’m hoping that FUWAMOCO Adventure is my proper introduction to this dynamic duo. I’ve been seeing clips of this particular game being shared on X (formerly Twitter) for a while now, and one feature has me more excited to jump in than anything. The ability to BAU whenever I need to.

this is true cooperative gameplay pic.twitter.com/DYKKVqXNZL — Merrow (@VirtualMerrow) March 14, 2025 Post by @VirtualMerrow on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

My Wife and I Are Ready to Systematically Destroy Any Controller We Use To Play ‘Fuwamoco Adventure’ On, Because That Bau Button Is donezo

Like Homer Simpson when he discovered the free trampoline in the newspaper, I let out an audible “OH MY GOD” when I first stumbled across this video. My wife, in a panic, burst into my office to find out what was going on. And so, I sheepishly showed her the video that caused me to burst out in what seemed to be an extreme panic. She loved it. We made a pact to one another there and then; we would learn more about FUWAMOCO and spam the ever-living hell out of the BAU button whenever FUWAMOCO Adventure became available.

Play video Video by Fuwamoco on YouTube Video by Fuwamoco on YouTube

While Fuwawa and Mococo may be “demonic guard dogs” by trade? Their appearances don’t really give off a menacing aura by any means. They’re just plain adorable. And I hate to admit this. But seeing their adorable Dreamcast-esque character models in FUWAMOCO Adventure has me genuinely looking forward to this game. Seeing as developer Merrow says that this game will come out “eventually”, it gives Katie and me plenty of time to learn more about the seemingly unending lore of Hololive. But from what I’ve seen on their page? This one is shaping up to be a platforming game for the ages.

Am I about to go on a deep dive into the lore about these two? You bet your sweet bippy I am. And I’m going to love every second of it.