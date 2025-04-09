Latest Fyre Fest 2 Update Reveals Some Major Red Flags

The Fyre Fest saga is one that absolutely should have ended with the first failed experiment in 2017, and yet… here we are with Fyre Fest 2 on the table. Some new updates, however, indicate a few red flags that could spell more trouble for the embattled music festival.

Following a statement on the fest’s timeline from founder Billy McFarland—in which he revealed dates for allegedly acquiring permits to host the festival in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico —NME reports that the paperwork appears to reveal the permits only authorize a multi-day listening party with a capacity limit.

One of the permits shown in the documents, dated March 18, allows for Fyre Fest 2 to be held at Martina Beach Club with a maximum of 250 people allowed to attend for a total of 12 hours, between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. (local time) each day between May 30 and June 1.

Fyre Fest 2 Permits Do Not Allow Live Music

No live performances are permitted, as the documents allow for “música grabada” — which translates to: recorded music — to be played at the event. This is a far cry from McFarland’s previous claims that Fyre Fest 2 would allow for 1,800 attendees and live performances from more than three dozen artists.

Additionally, Consequence has noted that Fyre Fest 2 tickets have been removed from Soldout.com, the festival’s official ticketing partner. Before being taken down, tickets went for between $1,400 and $25,000, with premium packages priced higher than $1 million, in some cases.

Billed as a “three-day escape to the Mexican Caribbean where you’ll explore by day alongside your favorite talent and come together at night to celebrate with music,” Fyre Festival 2 promises attendees that they will have “adventures led by international and local talent, taking guests on boundary-pushing excursions by day and uniting for intimate beach-side performances at night.”

There are no announced performers for Fyre Fest 2

At this time, no music artists or other talent have been announced as performing at Fyre Fest 2, but former NFL star Antonio Brown has publicly claimed that he has been booked to appear at the festival.

It probably doesn’t need to be said, but it’s absolutely insane that McFarland is fucking this up again. Like, Fyre Fest 2 could have a chance to unveil one of the greatest redemption arcs of all time, but at about a month and a half from its supposed kickoff on May 30, it seems he’s completely shit the bed.

Honestly, I hope I’m wrong and McFarland raised the curtain on a massive fest, done right, and with major artists, but it seems he’s once again proven he’s just a sleight-of-hand street performer in wizard clothes.