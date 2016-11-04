G Perico Ain’t Got “Nothin’ But Love”

The air around G Perico already swirls with stories. Like the time the South Central LA rapper got shot in front of his So Way Out storefront and performed the same night with blood running down his leg. Or the time he hurled an unflattering name at his prison teacher and got slammed around by the police.

But the stories G really wants you to remember are the friends he memorializes in “Nothin’ But Love,” the video for which we’re premiering on Noisey today.

“I was trying to pay homage to all my homies that died. My closest friend died before everything start to come together for me,” he says over the phone earlier this week. “I went to the cemetery and put flowers on everybody headstone. I like to do it by myself, but I wanted to show the world how I feel about my people.”

The track, bass-bottomed and tinged with melancholy, is the latest off of one of the most promising mixtapes out of LA this year, the drenched-in-g-tales Shit Don’t Stop. While the rest of the country chases Young Thug, G Perico can be categorized as a staunch gangsta rapper who has already earned comparisons to West Coast legends like Too $hort and DJ Quik—and if he threw a Raiders snapback over his Jheri curl, you’d swear he was Cube or Eazy circa ’89.

“I feel motivated to even be compared to greatness. No pressure,” he says. “The streets? That’s pressure. Am I gon’ go to jail today? That’s pressure. So when I’m compared to great people for the art and entertainment I’m doing? That’s more of a relief to me.”

Watch the premiere of G Perico’s video for “Nothin’ But Love” below.

