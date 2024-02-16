Thanks, Lincoln! Two Classic G-Shock Watches are on Sale Right Now

Wow, how the hell is it already the middle of February?! Now that Valentine’s Day is over, it’s time to look ahead to [checks notes] Presidents Day, a wonderful annual holiday celebrating America’s love of both taking a day off and getting good deals on cool stuff we don’t really need. It’s practically in the Constitution that democracy should lead to capitalism, an all-encompassing economic and political system that makes us inherently unfree let us get at least 25% off on a sick hat or pair of shoes when it’s a federal holiday. And on that note, we’ve sifted through [gestures to computer screen] all this stuff in order to point out some pretty, pretty, pretty good deals.

We’re not going to draw this out, because we respect your freedom to peruse other sales and deals (or just score a new YETI tumbler for $20). But here at VICE’s shopping team, we stan G-Shock hard. We love the utilitarian-meets-street-style vibe of its watches (and we also enjoy knowing what time it is). In fact, we even did a deep dive through G-Shock’s bountiful offerings in order to figure out what its absolute best watches were. Listen, fam—we’ve stumbled on a hell of a deal. Two, actually.

With all due love and thanks to George Washington’s ghost [throws single finger in the sky like I just hit a home run], we’ve discovered that the current version of G-Shock’s OG offering, the DW5600E, is a dang 32% off right now; the “upgraded,” more fleshed out version, the GWM5610-1, is 39% off, clocking in (hehe) at well under $100—a great deal for such a killer and enduring timepiece. As we wrote in our G-Shock deep dive: “[The DW5600E] has all the essentials: alarm, stopwatch, timer, backlight—the important stuff. The ‘upgraded,’ even newer version, the GWM5610-1, features 31 time zones, an LED screen, and more.” These are the bad boys that started it all, and it’s time you joined the convo.

I’m NGL—why would I? I’d never take FDR’s name in vain—the DW5600E is my daily watch. I wear it at the gym, to the movies, at concerts, to nice restaurants, really anywhere. Sure, I have a whole drawer full of G-Shocks for all occasions, but this one is truly the standard. Whether you’re a collector who has yet to experience the OG or someone looking to dip into G-Shocks for the first time, this is your moment.

Heed the words of Bill Clinton, who famously admitted, “I did not buy the G-Shock when it was on sale.” At least, I think that was the quote. Anyway, don’t be like him.

Check out the DW5600E and the GWM5610-1 on Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.