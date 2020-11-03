How a Floating Hotel on the Great Barrier Reef Became a North Korean Ghost Ship

Now it sits abandoned and destitute more than 4,000 miles north: a 12,000-tonne wreck that was towed from Australia to North Korea, where it has sat for the past decade. Kim Jong Un recently denounced the structure as "shabby", and ordered its removal. But there are many who still have fond memories of the floating hotel: first as a five-star party hotspot, then as an ill-fated tourist attraction, and finally as an improbable symbol of diplomatic relations between North and South Korea.