Austin Mutual Aid Raised Millions During the Texas Freeze. Where Is It Now?

The temperature throughout most of the state stayed well below freezing for a week. Without any power, Texans reported sub-freezing temperatures inside their homes. The state’s private electric grid—which was responsible for the power outages in the first place—offered no meaningful assistance, beyond orders to preserve electricity if you had it. City officials in Austin opened additional shelters and warming centers , but they were of varying accessibility due to the conditions outside.

In mid-February, during a series of severe winter storms that dumped unprecedented amounts of sleet and snow throughout the South, at least 2 million homes in Texas lost power. What were meant to be rolling blackouts, used to preserve electricity, turned into permanent outages.

A glimmer of hope came in the form of a GoFundMe link that began proliferating social media feeds. Austin Mutual Aid (AMA), a community aid group started at the local onset of the pandemic in March 2020, circulated a GoFundMe page called Kick the Cold! that claimed its purpose was to help unhoused people get shelter in warm hotels. “Hundreds of Austin residents are living outside without water or shelter from the elements,” the GoFundMe page read. “Help us get them the supplies they need!”

As elected officials continued to flub the government response, direct action felt to residents and organizers like a promising way forward. Hundreds of thousands of dollars poured in from more than 14,000 donors. Though mutual aid groups in other Texan cities launched successful fundraising efforts at the same time, the AMA drive was by far the most visible. For a few weeks, it felt like everyone I knew—inside and outside of Texas—was giving money to AMA. Glittering news stories painted the group as heroes, and it felt like they were; as the Austin American Statesman reported in March, AMA put nearly 500 of Austin’s unhoused folks in hotel rooms. Dozens of volunteers worked from a distribution center downtown, delivering food, water, and supplies to innumerable Austinites.

Now, months after the state thawed, a small group of mutual aid organizers around Texas have started asking whether AMA is fully equipped to distribute the funds it raised. Throughout the past month, organizers in Houston have issued calls to AMA to show their receipts, or publish comprehensive financial reports showing how and where they’re distributing the sum of money raised during and after the freeze. They allege AMA is potentially withholding details about the money it raised, and raise questions about AMA founder Bobby Cooper’s prior organizing history. While direct action has found enormous success through crowdfunding online, organizers are concerned that even one instance of failed accountability and a lack of transparency undermines the process of building trust with the community, particularly in relatively uncharted organizing territory.

Though the group has been raising funds for direct action since it started in March 2020, the winter storm caused meteoric growth; AMA more than doubled its initial goal to raise $1 million. Now that the storm has long since passed, AMA is still reportedly sitting on more than $1 million. In response to the calls for financial transparency, the organization published a self-reported spreadsheet in mid-June showing an impressive $2.6 million total. By AMA’s account, about $968,000 has been disbursed, leaving about $1.5 million left to be distributed. The spreadsheet breaks down expenditures, showing support given to other groups around Texas, microgrants given to various orgs and events, and reimbursements for hotel rooms and other expenses related to the Kick the Cold campaign.