What Happened in the Middle East in 2021, As Told Through 7 Powerful Photos

This year marked a decade since the start of Syria’s civil war. By the violent standards of the conflict, the fighting has mostly stopped, the regime of Bashar al-Assad effectively victorious. Around 500,000 people have died in the war, while more than half of the country’s population have fled or been displaced internally. Fighting is now mostly confined to northwestern Idlib province and the surrounding countryside, and clashes can still be intense. In this photo, locals in the Idlib town of Ariha enjoy a lull in the fighting and respite from the summer sun at a roadside shop and café.