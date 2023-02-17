“We were both on the same page and agreed to let go,” says Green. “We didn't have sex, but we slept in the same bed, ate takeaway food, drank spicy margaritas, and had long conversations about everything from work to creativity, and each other's needs. We realised that we both needed something different to what the other could give. We laughed a lot. It felt like we were old friends, which I suppose we were.” Green says that the setting being in a neutral place was part of “how easy it was” because it gave them space and time together. She’d, be weary of embarking on another break-up getaway, though. “It was a very particular situation that worked, like a spa retreat,” she says. “In the past, I’ve definitely felt the urge to have a vacation to revive a relationship, which doesn't work. Holidays are weird as fuck anyway, with all the pressure to be happy.”