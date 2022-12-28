2022-photos-of-the-year
Ukrainians huddle under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The Photos That Defined 2022

These powerful photos captured the biggest news stories in a tumultuous year, from war in Ukraine to the fall of Roe v. Wade.
January

GettyImages-1364401787.jpg

A young girl is given a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 in Beijing, China. Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

February

GettyImages-1238718083.jpg

Residents of Kyiv flee the city. Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images.

March

GettyImages-1239002649.jpg

A Ukrainian servicemen helps people gathered under a destroyed bridge as they flee the city of Irpin, Ukraine. Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

April

GettyImages-1239992430.jpg

A member of the Israeli security forces raises his baton in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque during clashes with Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque. Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

May

AP22185470234238.jpg

Israeli police clash with mourners carrying the casket of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in east Jerusalem. AP Photo/Maya Levin, File

June

GettyImages-1241557730 (1).jpg

Abortion-rights activists clash with anti-abortion activists outside the US Supreme Court after the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned, ending the federal right to abortion. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

July

AP22191118361942.jpg

Anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka swim in the pool at the presidential palace after storming the residence. AP Photo/STR

August

GettyImages-1242835405.jpg

People attempt to cross a river during flooding in Pakistan. Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images

September

GettyImages-1422575955.jpg

People visit Buckingham Palace to pay their respects after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

October

GettyImages-1244393468.jpg

Shoes collected from the scene of the Halloween crowd crush in South Korea that killed more than 150 people. Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images.

November

AP22329355079674.jpg

Protester holds up a Mahsa Amini jersey before the start of the World Cup game between Iran and Wales. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

December

GettyImages-1245550709.jpg

Former President Pedro Castillo's supporters clash with riot police while protesting to demand his release and the dissolution of Congress. Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images

