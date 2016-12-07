Gabe ‘Nandez’s Atmospheric “Scumbag” Video Explores Urban and Moral Decay

Photo by Vladim D. Vilain

Gabe ‘Nandez, the Montreal-via-NYC alt-rapper, is back with a new video for his song “Scumbag” (which was produced by Joseph L’Etranger, a guy responsible for the greatest Drake edit of all time). The clip, which was directed by Losmose and produced by Stereoma Films, finds ‘Nandez in a dilapidated house, wandering around as the shuffling beat trudges forth. It’s a good fit for ‘Nandez’s somber flow, a vignette of confusion and introspection amidst rap’s usual showboating.



Videos by VICE

“The song was written at a time in my life where several lapses of judgment had distorted my decision-making skills, morals, and values,” says ‘Nandez. “I became the negativity that I was once warned to be wary of. The pain that came out of that allowed me to delve deeper into a darker side of my nature and created a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde type of divide within my spirit. ‘Scumbag’ is a character study of this person. Visually, we wanted to present moral decay in an urban context so we shot in run down, abandoned spaces. As alienated as the Scumbag might feel, his existence is a piece of everything around him.” Watch the “Scumbag” video below.

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.