Gael Monfils Had Some Fun Today as he Advanced to Third Round of U.S. Open

Gael Monfils advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open against Czech qualifier Jan Satral this afternoon, and he did it in extremely Monfils-y fashion. The frenchman is known for his “precocious” personality, and it was on full display today. After winning the first two sets, Monfils loosened his tie a bit and started putting on a show for the Flushing crowd. He hit a wildly unnecessary tweener shot at the net, followed up by wholly gratuitous…jumpy-hitty thing after Satral lobbed his return to the baseline. Later he pulled off a few other jumpy-hitty things to varying degrees of success.

And when he wasn’t smacking balls around the court like his name was Bernard Tomic, he was trying his hand at an epic water bottle flip:

Monfils beat Satral in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

