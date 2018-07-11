GAIKA’s New SOPHIE-Produced Single Is a Call for Rebellion

Uncategorizable, future-facing artist GAIKA’s debut album, Basic Volume, is out on July 27. It is, in his own words, “a collection of alchemical parables for all the Immigrants who wander the earth in search of themselves,” and the industrial first single from the record, “Crown & Key,” set that tone: “God save the roadmen, goons, and thugs / And the youths beggin’ boots / Get their racks from drugs / Oh, and angels holdin’ stocks for your blud,” he howled through compression, “‘Cause London City isn’t built on God.”

This morning, the Brixton-born musician released another new single, “Immigrant Sons (Pesos & Gas).” Co-produced by SOPHIE, it’s a smoother and more approachable song, though it’s still a call for rebellion beneath the beat. The video, produced by Paco Raberta, chops between placid scenes and armed militias. Watch it at the top of the page.

