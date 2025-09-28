Gail Kim Claps Back at False AEW Reports

Gail Kim is clarifying reports of her contact with AEW.

Over the past several days, the TNA legend has come under fire for her comments about All Elite Wrestling’s Riho. Kenny Omega would respond to Kim indirectly, leading to a multi-day X posting spree about the situation. “Another day and another “legend” doing the splits on it for the yearly TKO gift basket,” Omega wrote in response. Omega has long defended Riho against naysayers online.

In the midst of the chaos, journalist B.J. Bethel reported that Kim contacted several people in AEW “longer than a couple weeks ago” but nobody returned the call. Kim explained she wanted to save the story for interviews but now that the story is out she’s clarifying what went down. According to Kim, after her TNA firing, she only spoke to Sonjay Dutt. He was inquiring about her wrestling in AEW. Kim notes that she retired, and that was as far as the conversation went.

“I don’t know you but this is a perfect example of someone lying and has zero integrity,” she wrote on X. “At least when I say what I say, I’m saying what I feel and am truthful and will defend myself with facts. ZERO INTEGRITY here.

The real news about what happened with AEW since people will lie etc. I was saving it for interviews but oh well it’s now. I got one text from AEW when I was terminated from TNA. It was from Sonjay and inquiring more about whether I wanted to wrestle. I’m retired. End of story.”

Kim officially retired from professional wrestling in 2023 at Impact Wrestling 1000. She took part in a multi-woman tag match with TNA’s past, present, and future. Prior to that match, her last match was in 2019 against Tessa Blanchard.

