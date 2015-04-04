Galantis Talk Debut Album and Seafox Girl at THUMP Miami Beach House

As individual producers, Galantis’s Christian “Bloodshy” Karlsson and Linus “Style of Eye” Eklöw have been responsible for many of pop music’s greatest hits, including songs for Britney Spears, Icona Pop and Katy Perry. Together, they’re a whole different beast, breaking out with 2013’s “Smile” and going from strength to strength in the years since. When they stop by the THUMP Miami Beach House at Miami Beach EDITION, the Swedish duo reveal new details about their debut album, discuss Miami Music Week FOMO, Also in tow: their mysterious mascot Seafox Girl, who never breathes a word but presumably approves of their shenanigans. (Apparently, they met on Tinder.)