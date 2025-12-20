The Cheapest Ticket to Outer Space Is This Cosmic THCa Flower

It might be the middle of winter, but this tropical, citrus strain still feels festive. The Galaxy Treats Trop Cookies Space Nugz THCa Flower has a luscious orange cookie aroma and a bright, sunny high. It helps you be social and soothed, with a side serving of focus. It’s not the smoothest or best-tasting flower, but at an excitingly low price, it’s a premium option for stoners on a tight budget.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

The Trop Cookies Space Nugz THCa Flower contains about 32% THCa, which converts to around 28% Delta-9 THC once it’s heated. THCa is the precursor to Delta-9 THC, so you just need to bring the heat, and this will get you high like typical marijuana. This particular strain also contains CBC, a cannabinoid that some people believe has therapeutic effects. It could help ease physical tension

While 28% is on the higher end of the spectrum, this strain still has a manageable high that’s not too overwhelming in any way. I’ll talk more about the high later, but it helps to know that this is a sativa strain. Galaxy Treats calls this Trop Cookies, but I think it’s safe to assume that it’s some variation of the popular Tropicana Cookies strain. I don’t generally enjoy sativas as much as I do indica strains, but Tropicana Cookies is a pleasant one.

I don’t recommend this strong strain for beginners unless you’re looking to test your tolerance. It’s strong, but still easygoing, so it can be a great option if you want to dip your toe into something more potent than your average strain.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

This is a classic sativa high. You’ll feel a little energized and uplifted, making it an impeccable strain for smoking before you head out for a day or night of activities. I do not recommend smoking it before bed, as it may keep you awake longer than you want.

It doesn’t deliver any sort of body high, so this baby is all cerebral. If you were planning on settling into your couch for a cozy evening, there are certainly better strains out there to try. This is the perfect strain for waking and baking or getting toasted on a weekend afternoon.

It creates a focused, clear, and perky high that lasts a couple of hours. You won’t feel overly hazy or foggy, just more relaxed while still being engaged. I didn’t get any giggles or munchies. In fact, weirdly, I feel like it actually killed my appetite a little. I was eating before I smoked it, but afterward, I was turning down cookies and crackers (which is very unlike me).

The most notable effect was the motor mouth. I became extra talkative and had a comment to share about literally anything and everything. It makes for a lovely social strain, ideal for days when you have to do more human interaction than you would like.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

The strain smells delicious! I recommend shoving your nose in the jar for an immersive whiff, which is like a chocolate orange—how Christmassy! The scent is decadent and sweet, with subtle hints of vanilla and spice that contribute to the “cookie” vibe. But the overwhelming aroma is orange, making for a creamy, tropical profile.

Where the scent excels, the taste sadly falls short. It’s not as robust and fruity on your tongue. Instead, it has a generic flavor that isn’t interesting or enticing. It doesn’t taste bad, but the taste does not live up to the aroma.

The lack of flavor may also be due to the dryness of the weed. The fluffy nugs are surprisingly crispy and crunchy. The container came with one of those little packets that’s supposed to control moisture in packages. It may have done too good a job, drying out the weed.

Listen, I know most stoners love to hype up moist strains, but I don’t hate a dry one. Sometimes that punchy, ripe hit is more satisfying. It’s not the smoothest, softest strain, but the scent is still enough for me to enjoy it. Ultimately, it’s the high that’s the most important factor, and there’s nothing wrong with a beautiful-smelling weed.

(By the way, if you think my Christmas wreath bong is awesome, you’re right, and you can get it from Hemper!)

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

I love a good theme, and Galaxy Treats leans into the outerspace vibes, calling all its THCa flower Space Nugz. The metallic label, which is an appropriate orange color that exudes that Tropicana vibe, adds a mystical aura to the product. With Saturn’s rings around the picture of the nug, it’s a fun nod to how cannabis can “send you into orbit.”

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

At $20 for an eighth (3.5g), these are a steal. Plenty of THCa flower products sell for $18 a gram, maybe $40 for 3.5 grams. You’re getting pretty potent flower for a steep discount, so I would definitely flag these as a stellar budget pick.

If you’re trying to stay within a tight weed budget but still want strong flower, Galaxy Treats’ Space Nugz are a must-try. I can’t vouch for the other strains, but for sativa lovers, Trop Cookies is super satisfying.

But you can actually save even more by subscribing and saving. Galaxy Treats gives you an extra 25% off, dropping the price down to $15, which feels like a literal steal.

Canna-Conclusion

At no more than $20 for an eighth, it’s hard to complain about the Galaxy Treats Trop Cookies Space Nugz THCa Flower. It might not deliver the citrus cookie taste when you’re smoking it, but the delectable scent and upbeat high make this strain a winner.

I love the happy, hyped energy it brings, and I could smell these nugs all day long. I want a candle that smells like this. Get your happy high and keep your wallet full with this THCa flower.

