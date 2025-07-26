Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Are Already Shipping to Customers

At one of Samsung’s countless Galaxy Unleashed events this year, which look like they’re on their way to becoming as numerous as solar systems in a galaxy, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 foldable smartphones.

Here’s where to buy ’em and what they’ll cost you.

the phone is thin, but the choices aren’t

Samsung says this is the slimmest Z Fold yet at 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm thick when unfolded.

When unfolded and opened up, that’s an incredibly thin phone. For comparison, the non-folding Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a thinner variant of the regular Galaxy S25, measures 5.8mm thick, and that’s considered a very thin phone.

You can pick up a Z Fold7 in Jetblack, Blue Shadow, or Silver Shadow. Or as an online exclusive if you buy from Samsung.com, you can also choose Mint.

Although Samsung hadn’t put the base 256GB version up for pre-order, you can now get one for a cool $2,000. Or you can pick up a 512 GB version for a frosty $2,120 or a 1 TB for a downright frigid $2,420.

Foldable devices are still not nearly as mature as regular tablets and smartphones, and so, well, they cost a shit ton. That’s the price of being an early adopter.

If you only want to pay regular crazy people money, take a gander at the Galaxy Z Flip7, which is also shipping out. The 256GB version is going for $1,110, and the 512GB is going for $1,220, in Jetblack, Blue Shadow, Coralred, or the online-exclusive Mint.

Your pocket will bulge out a bit more, thanks not just to the amount of money that’ll remain in your wallet, but also because it’s a thicker device. Compared to the svelte Galaxy Z Fold7, the Z Flip7 measures 13.7mm thick when folded and 6.5mm thick when unfolded.

There’s also the Galaxy ZFlip7 FE, which Samsung calls “A Flip within everyone’s reach.” Maybe if they stretch while making that reach, since it starts at $900 for a paltry 128GB of storage (in either black or white), which will fill up fast. Go for the 256GB if you must, which runs $960.