Galentine’s Day Is for the Girls—Even If You’re Not Single

Did you know today was Galentine’s Day, aka the best day to celebrate the women in your life?

Galentine’s Day is observed every year on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day, as a way for women to commemorate female friendships. The holiday originated in the popular NBC comedy series NBC “Parks and Recreation,” when female lead Leslie Knope hosted a celebratory breakfast for her ladies at a local diner.

Videos by VICE

According to Knope, Galentine’s Day is a time to ditch the men and your life and spend quality time with your girls. Of course, anyone can take part in this holiday, as it doesn’t have to be exclusive to women.

Really, it’s a time to cherish the non-romantic connection in your life. Whether you’re single, dating, or married, you can still make room in your schedule for some downtime with your platonic loved ones.

Celebrating Galentine’s Day 2025

Wondering how, exactly, you can observe Galentine’s Day this year—even at the last minute?

First, if you don’t have plans, consider hosting your own party this weekend. Invite all your gals—or whoever you want to include—and create an intimate experience centered around your friendships. If you want something a little more low-key, you can even schedule a coffee day, brunch, movie night, or drinks downtown.

The trick to cultivating the best Galentine’s Day experience is to acknowledge the love and light your women—or other friends—bring to your life. Whether you’re baking them festive treats, writing them personal cards, or merely partaking in a vent sesh with them while wearing matching PJs, take the time to value your gals this year.

Though society tends to prioritize Valentine’s Day, mostly acknowledging romantic connections, love comes in all forms. Don’t discount the beautiful, supportive friendships you have. Carve time out of today to tell your friends you love them.

As Knope says, “What’s Galentine’s Day? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year.”