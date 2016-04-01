Gallery: Best Photos from the Blue Jays’ 2016 Spring Training

The defending American League East champion Blue Jays open their 2016 season against the division-rival Rays on Sunday, when Marcus Stroman takes on Chris Archer at Tropicana Field.

But before the real games get underway, let’s take a look back at some of the best pictures from the Blue Jays’ 2016 spring training:

Videos by VICE

Loaded up for batting practice.



Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista try to coax a Donaldson blast over the fence.

Josh Donaldson always makes morning stretch a lively event.



Jose Bautista banters with a reporter while stretching during batting practice.

Club president Mark Shapiro got a cool welcome in Toronto, but found fans warmed to him in Florida.

It has been an upbeat spring for manager John Gibbons.

Marcus Stroman sets his sights on his first full big-league season.

R.A. Dickey says his spring knuckleball velocity has never been better.



J.A. Happ’s elbow survived this pitch intact. (That’s a skin flap created by arm acceleration.)

Aaron Sanchez pitched his way into the rotation.

Russell Martin gives this pitch a malevolent look.

Injuries stalled Edwin Encarnacion’s progress in spring training.

Josh Donaldson takes a mighty cut during batting practice.

The left side of the Blue Jays airtight infield defence.



Ryan Goins goes deep into the shift to make a play.



Pitching coach Pete Walker and Marcus Stroman experiment with pitch grips.

Dawn at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium.

So long, see you back in Toronto.

All photos by John Lott