GALLERY: International Cassette Store Day – Auckland

On International Cassette Store Day we threw a party in Auckland that featured performances by Badcrop, SoccerPractise and Skux. And just like how we made that puffer on World Asthma Day, we put together a cassette to celebrate all things tape. Free to the first 200 people though Auckland’s Cassette Nine bar, the tape featured some of the best in New Zealand music including Sere, Dave Weir, Skux​, Eno X Dirty​, Bad Crop​ and Sea Views​.

Check the photos and then go listen to a cassette.

Images: Danny Thompson​​

