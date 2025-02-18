Gamblers Are Worried They’re Becoming Addicts With Legalized Sports Betting

Gambling addiction is becoming a massive problem in the United States. Color me shocked. It’s the least bit of surprising news to come out as the ease and accessibility of legalized sports betting and gambling continue to accelerate.

Anyone of age can pull up an app at any point in the day and begin wagering real-life money—be it on an upcoming sports game or taking a few cracks at spinning a virtual slot machine. A recent study discovered that searches for “gambling addiction” have “increased substantially.”

The study concludes that its findings “highlight the need to address the health implications of sportsbooks, including recognition and treatment of gambling problems and their broader societal implications.”

Internet searches for ‘Gambling Addiction’ are on the Rise

Think about the amount of guard rails and regulations that alcohol and tobacco companies have to deal with for marketing purposes and addressing the dangers their products cause. A tobacco warning label in Canada is terrifying. There’s a reason: alcohol and tobacco are addicting.

The same is true of gambling, and while there are rules in place, the amount to which it’s everywhere has created a major concern. If you’re driving, chances are you’ll see a billboard for it if you’re in one of the 38 legal states. The same goes for TV commercials, radio ads, and scrolling on the Internet.

This particular study looked at Google searches that included the term “gambling addiction” and saw a 23 percent increase than expected since legalization began. In the six-plus years that the Supreme Court allowed states to legalize online gambling, searches have reached 6.5 to 7.3 million. They also discovered higher search traffic in the most popular betting states like Massachusetts and New Jersey. Again, is that surprising?

It was also determined that states with online betting compared to just retail—as in, a person had physically go somewhere to bet—saw much higher search traffic around gambling addiction.

We’re getting dangerously close to a widespread gambling addiction crisis, as the report explained, “Prompt measures are essential to prevent the escalation of gambling-related harm and its long-term consequences.”

Five states have active legislation about the possibility of implementing legal gambling, including Texas and Oklahoma. As more states move towards legalization, the need to find a way to restrict marketing or create more visibility for the dangers of gambling is needed.

After all, we’re getting close to being allowed to place sports bets while flying on an airplane. Something has to be enacted to combat the greater issue at hand.