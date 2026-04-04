Game Boy Advance RPG Re-Releases Next Week Fully Remastered on Modern Consoles

A brand new remaster from Mighty Rabbit Studio updates a Game Boy Advance-era classic genre-blending sci-fi adventure for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

A 20-Year-Old GBA Classic

All the way back in 2005, the original release of Sigma Star Saga hit the Game Boy Advance. The GBA was a few years into its lifecycle at that point and Nintendo DS was actually already on shelves.

Videos by VICE

Despite arriving in the crossover period between the GBA and DS eras, Sigma Star Saga quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to its mash up of shoot-em-up and RPG genre elements.

The game’s unique approach to random encounters what a huge part of its charm and what helped it stand out against other RPG titles. Rather than triggering turn-based encounters, battles in the Sigma Star Saga shift seamlessly into a side-scrolling shoot-’em-up.

Sigma Star Saga DX Improvements

Play video

Sigma Star Saga DX is an updated version of the original title that aims to bring the sci-fi adventure to consoles and PC for the very first time. The updated version is ported by the team at Mighty Rabbit Studios. The project retains the graphics, gameplay, and audio of the original GBA release, but does make some nice quality of life improvements.

“Sigma Star Saga DX, an updated version of the classic shoot-’em-up/RPG, launches on PS5 in early 2026! Top-down adventure and exploration combine with intense side-scrolling space battles as you go behind enemy lines to save mankind from a galactic threat! Visit six planets, power-up with awesome tools, and customize your ship’s weaponry with more than 20,000 Gun Data combinations.”

Some of the noteworthy features and enhancements include:

an improved map

decreased random encounter rate

rebalanced EXP system

adjusted auto-fire

additional save points

assorted bug fixes

The game also includes a variety of new extra features, such as a concept-art gallery, a music player, multiple border art options, a rewind function, and save states.

The lengthy list of quality-of-life improvements paired with nostalgia for the game and the Mighty Rabbit Studios reputation could be a recipe to make this new release a hit with a particular audience of retro gamers.

For gamers who don’t have the nostalgia factor for the original release, it will be very interesting to see how the title’s unique approach to combat appeals to a younger audience. The space combat can keep almost like a bit of a tactical puzzle in some sequences, which can provide a real challenge that can be quite compelling.

For this initial launch, there will only be digital versions of the game available. Switch and PS5 physical versions will be available for pre-order in the near future.

Sigma Star Saga DX releases on PC, PS5, and Switch on April 7.