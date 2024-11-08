Game Companies Seem to Be Waking up From the Great GaaS Dream

Games as a Service (GaaS), conceptually, isn’t the worst idea. Indeed, in the wide, wild world of gaming, there’s rarely a such thing as a bad idea. Just shoddy or exploitative execution! For a while, it seemed that live-service games were set up to be gaming’s future. After the major successes of Fortnite, Overwatch, or Genshin Impact, it’s almost understandable that publishers would ride that wave.

However, it all became too much, too quickly. The issue with everyone wanting “eternal games” meant to be updated with endless monetization structures is that there’s an inevitable bottom. Players can’t “indefinitely commit” to everything. If I’m already invested in one GaaS “experience,” what’s the incentive to jump to a whole other experience? Especially if you’ve drained money into a game. Now? The sun may be setting on the great GaaS dream many publishers seemed to be chasing.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Marvel’s Avengers. Foamstars. Concord. And those are only the most notable examples — never mind the “smaller” GaaS titles that didn’t last. Further, everywhere you turn now, gamers express a feeling of being used, exploited, and burned out. The negative feelings surrounding GaaS games have only intensified over the few years it’s been “prioritized.”

Sony recently had to clarify that single-player games will be a main focus going forward. Per Gematsu, Sony Interactive Entertainment Chairman, Hiroki Totoki, formally addressed the initiative. “We plan to continue releasing major single-player game titles every year, from next fiscal year onwards.”

Why? Because a single-player game ends. Conclusively. No seasons, no overwhelming content roadmaps, no pulls, no FOMO from not putting in hours to get to the end of a battle pass — none of that. Yes, single-player games can have DLC expansions! That know when to sunset the experience. GaaS as a “major part of gaming’s future” simply isn’t sustainable or realistic. Truthfully? That’s how it should be! There’s nothing wrong with a well-done GaaS game! Look at Helldivers 2! The barometer for how a new GaaS game can break out and make an impact!

However, if you’re just making a GaaS game to make money? Players know when to distinguish between a game meant to be played for fun and a product that indiscriminately tears through their bank accounts.