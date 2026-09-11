Game Freak Announces Livestream With Pokémon Director Shigeru Ohmori

Game Freak is hosting a special livestream on September 14 featuring Pokémon director Shigeru Ohmori. As a result, many players are wondering whether the showcase will feature any Pokémon news. Here is everything you need to know about the Game Freak broadcast, including when it starts and how to watch it.

Is a Pokémon Direct Happening on September 14?

Screenshot: Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

No, The Pokémon Company has not announced a Pokémon Direct on September 14. Instead, Game Freak is hosting a special live broadcast on its official YouTube channel. Even though the livestream will feature Pokémon director Shigeru Ohmori, the studio has not confirmed which games will be featured during the livestream.

Videos by VICE

However, it appears that the broadcast could focus on side projects such as Beast of Reincarnation and perhaps other games that have not yet been announced. All this to say, Pokémon has not been confirmed for the event, and fans should keep their expectations in check.

In fact, it seems more likely that Pokémon won’t be featured in the Game Freak broadcast at all. Typically, the official Pokémon social media accounts would promote an event if it were connected to the long-running franchise. The showcase is also specifically being called a “Game Freak live broadcast” rather than a Pokémon Direct or live event.

Screenshot: Game Freak

Of course, that doesn’t completely rule out a surprise Pokémon announcement. Especially since Shigeru Ohmori will be one of the guests during the showcase. However, viewers should not tune in expecting major news about the franchise unless Game Freak or The Pokémon Company confirms otherwise.

How to Watch the Game Freak Broadcast on September 14

The Game Freak live broadcast will take place on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 3:00 AM PT / 6:00 AM ET. However, with the event streaming live from Japan, figuring out when it starts in your specific region can be a little confusing.

For your convenience, here is an easy-to-read table showing when the Game Freak live broadcast begins around the world:

Region Date Local Time US Pacific Time (PT) September 14 3:00 AM US Mountain Time (MT) September 14 4:00 AM US Central Time (CT) September 14 5:00 AM US Eastern Time (ET) September 14 6:00 AM Brazil (BRT) September 14 7:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) September 14 11:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) September 14 12:00 PM China (CST) September 14 6:00 PM Singapore (SGT) September 14 6:00 PM Japan (JST) September 14 7:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 14 7:00 PM Australia Western Time (AWST) September 14 6:00 PM Australia Eastern Time (AEST) September 14 8:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 14 10:00 PM

You can watch the Game Freak live broadcast on the studio’s official YouTube channel. Simply visit the channel during one of the time slots listed above to watch the showcase live. However, keep in mind that Pokémon may not be featured at all. While a surprise announcement is always possible, it’s best to go into the broadcast with the right expectations.