Game Freak Announces New Game From Pokémon Director

Game Freak has announced its next game from legendary Pokémon director Shigeru Ohmori. The new title is called Rainy Day, Sunny Girl and uses real-world weather data to affect its gameplay.

Pokémon Director Shigeru Ohmori Announces New Game Freak Title

Screenshot: Game Freak

Game Freak officially announced that their next game is Rainy Day, Sunny Girl during their September 14 livestream. Known as Ame Nochi Hare Onna in Japan, the upcoming mobile title is being directed and produced by Pokémon director Shigeru Ohmori.

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Ohmori is best known for directing the Pokémon franchise from 2014 to 2023. The longtime Game Freak developer also served as concept and senior director on Pokémon Pokopia, which launched earlier this year.

However, Rainy Day, Sunny Girl is a completely new IP that appears to be very different from the studio’s previous games. Game Freak is developing the title in collaboration with Chronogate.

Rainy Day, Sunny Girl Uses Real-World Weather Data

Screenshot: Game Freak

According to an official press release, the main concept behind Rainy Day, Sunny Girl revolves around real-world weather. The mobile game will use live weather data supplied by Weathernews, which will then be reflected in the game in real time.

Weather conditions in a player’s location will affect battles and the choices they can make. Players will therefore need to check their local forecast and adjust their strategy depending on whether it is sunny, raining, or experiencing other conditions outside.

Screenshot: Game Freak

According to the studio, the new mechanic should make the game closely connected to players’ everyday lives, as its world and gameplay will continually change based on the weather around them.

Who Are the Sunny Girls and Kumorin?

Screenshot: Game Freak

Set in modern-day Japan, Rainy Day, Sunny Girl follows magical beings known as “Hare-onna,” or Sunny Girls. These characters can transform weather forecasts into magical powers and are partnered with cloud-like creatures called Kumorin.

When a Sunny Girl puts on a special “Hare-gi” outfit, she transforms into a more powerful form with the help of her Kumorin partner. This gives her access to magical abilities that can be used to battle mysterious creatures known as Yamikumo, which are disrupting the weather across Japan.

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Game Freak also revealed that washing the Sunny Girls will be an important part of the experience. Although details remain limited, washing the characters will apparently make them stronger and serve as a unique training mechanic. To celebrate the announcement, Game Freak released a music video on their official YouTube account.

When Does Rainy Day, Sunny Girl Release?

Screenshot: Game Freak, iOS

The Rainy Day, Sunny Girl release date is scheduled for winter 2026 on iOS and Android devices. However, Game Freak has not announced an exact launch date yet. The official iOS page for the upcoming mobile title is already live though.

Additional details about the mobile game will be revealed during an official livestream called the “Harejobu Meeting.” The broadcast will air from the Weather News studio on September 14 at 7 PM JST and provide a closer look at the game’s weather and laundry mechanics.