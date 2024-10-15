Game Freak Pokemon Leak Contains Franchise-Altering New Information

The Meowth is out of the bag. Game Freak had to issue an official statement, confirming the validity of the recent hack and subsequent Pokemon leaks. Spearheaded by Centro Leaks, many details about the Pokemon franchise’s future as a whole were revealed. One of the most exciting prospects that people latched onto, however, was the “confirmation” of the return of Mega Evolutions.

POKÉMON LEGENDS Z-A LEAKS:



– Mega Zygarde is happening, it's planned to appear in the anime

– Mega Zeraora too

– Originally was planned for a 2024 release — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 13, 2024

As it stands, the next big Pokemon game, Pokémon Legends Z-A, has quite a bit in store for fans of the franchise. In addition to the Mega Evolutions, Centro said that Mega Zeraora and and Mega Zygarde will be featured within the game — with Mega Zeraora allegedly showing up in the anime soon. Legends Z-A was also apparently set to release this year, but it’s now more likely to align with the rumored release of the Switch 2 next year.

Videos by VICE

Of course, as is tradition, this is all to be taken as mere speculation rather than definitive confirmations. …Ah, what the hell, we may as well see what else Centro has posted. They’ve been on a roll over the past couple of days!

ongoing pokemon leak keeps the fanbase energized

Among the leaks, Centro uncovered a translation of the official origin of the Pokemon universe. I read through it, and I’ll admit something. Sometimes, I appreciate some ambiguity in my stories. There comes a point where I feel like creators are tempted to flesh everything out when it’s the mystery that keeps you coming back to a franchise! Maybe I’m being too critical — take a look for yourselves.

[ New, more accurate translation of the OFFICIAL ORIGIN OF THE POKÉMON UNIVERSE ]



In the beginning, there was a vortex of chaos.

All mixed slowly together, and everything was a blur.

One day, a large egg appeared in the center of the chaos. For a long time, the egg continued to… pic.twitter.com/6C1avZMLTc — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 13, 2024

I feel like it over-complicates a simple formula, but that’s just me. Now, for this last part, I’ll tell you now. Centro has proven to be reliable, of course. But I refuse to believe that what I’m about to show you came from Game Freak. I always joke about people getting too caught up in fanfiction, but this is unhinged to the point where I don’t want to believe the call came from within the house.

Ok WTF Game Freak pic.twitter.com/hZF5uHQ2lg — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 13, 2024

What are we supposed to make of this? I have no earthly clue. But if you follow nothing else I post for this publication, please read that whole thing. Just trust me on this.