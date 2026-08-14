Game Freak Still Has More Beast of Reincarnation Improvements in the Works

Beast of Reincarnation already received one big patch after launch, but apparently Game Freak still has a backlog of additional improvements that the game’s creators would like to make in the near future.

“We apologize for the parts where you haven’t been able to play comfortably enough”

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

After years of hit after hit working on the Pokemon franchise, many gamers were eager to see what Game Freak had cooked up with its new original IP, Beast of Reincarnation. The action RPG launched in early August and, despite fairly positive reviews, the general online discourse around the game has been a bit negative.

Videos by VICE

There were a lot of complaints around game stuttering and very hard to read subtitles on launch day and Game Freak has quick to release a big patch full of updates fairly quickly after launch. That isn’t all the company has planned though.

In a new interview with 4Gamer, Beast of Reincarnation director Kota Furushima explained that there are still a lot of things that need to be addressed to improve the experience for gamers:

“First of all, I feel there are still things that need to be addressed honestly and sincerely. We apologize for the parts where you haven’t been able to play comfortably enough.

On the other hand, I also feel that the parts I wanted to convey as a game have truly reached through. However, to ensure you can enjoy it that much, there are still areas that need improvement, so we want to make sure to improve it.”

Although Furushima doesn’t go into specific details about what other tweaks and changes the team plans to make, it does sound like more post-launch patches are likely in the works and may arrive soon.

Beast of Reincarnation currently holds a 73 Metascore on Metacritic and a Mixed rating on Steam based on 1,200+ reviews. It will be very interesting to see how much the game changes with the coming patches and whether Game Freak is able to reframe the conversation a round the title.

Bouncing back from a rocky launch is definitely a challenge, but a handful of other games have found ways to pull it off. Cyberpunk 2077 and Diablo 3 are a few of the most noteworthy examples of titles that were considered a mess at launch, but went on to build a thriving community and win over gamers after incremental improvements.

The next major Game Freak title will arrive in 2027 with Pokemon Winds and Waves on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Beast of Reincarnation and Game Freak news and updates.

Beast of Reincarnation is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.