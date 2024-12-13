Game of the Year Winner ‘Astro Bot’ Adds Winter Wonder Level, With New Bots and Costumes to Discover

Astro Bot got the well-deserved sweep at The Game Awards, but it gets even better. Several new Bots and costumes are indeed available to collect alongside a new update that adds an adorable Holiday-themed level. Get ready for the ultimate nostalgia overload, and some surprising new additions to the fray.

Astro Bot is still the gift that keeps on giving. Never in a million years did I think I would have the chance to unlock Gex of all characters in this adorable little platformer. And bringing Croc back into the fray, too? I can’t even handle this. Beyond these two cute lizards, there are many other fantastic characters to find, including:

Miles Morales

Peter Parker

Tomba

Croc

Gex

Rayman

Worm from Worms

It’s a blast from the past, and the level challenges you to find 15 different presents spread throughout the stage. Beyond the adorable bots, there are also numerous costumes and Speeder Skins that are available to unlock. It’s a delightful little holiday treat.

The hype for Astro Bot couldn’t be any higher. It won four separate awards at The Game Awards, including the most prized ‘Game of the Year.’ It’s understandably deserving of this award; it’s one of the most joyful games I’ve ever had the pleasure of experiencing. Though it would have been slick to see a game like Balatro take home the GOTY award, it’s easy to see why Astro Bot swept the way it did.

Also, this feels like the victory lap Team Asobi dropped at the perfect time. Astro Bot has received many post-launch updates, adding Speed Run levels and additional bots. But a whole new stage that puts our skills to the test with all of the power-ups we can use from the base game? Pinch me, I’m dreaming.

After seeing a post on Bluesky saying that Gex was in the game, I can’t think of a time that I ran to turn on my PlayStation 5 faster than this. It’s the best way to end the year, especially with the recent delay of the Limited Run Gex Trilogy. I’m shook, and I’m thankful.