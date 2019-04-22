You Can Win Enough Money to Fill the Iron Bank Betting on Wild ‘GoT’ Theories

If you’ve spent the past few weeks mercilessly annoying your friends with a batshit Game of Thrones theory about how Ned Stark is the Night King or that the Mountain will eventually rule Westeros, well, you’re in luck! Bookies in Vegas are currently taking bets on the final season of Game of Thrones, according to Variety—and you can make some serious money if your bonkers prediction actually comes true.

You can wager on, well, basically everything: Who will live and die by the end of the eighth season, what Arya Stark’s kill count might be, if Cersei’s baby is actually a thing, and whether that freaky-ass woman with the wood mask from season two will come back, in case anyone cares about that. Also, uh, people are betting on whether Aidan Gillen will get a cameo if Arya wears Littlefinger’s face?

According to the betting site Bovada, the current GoT odds lean towards Jon Snow eventually taking the Iron Throne. That seems pretty solid, given his Targaryen parentage, if the guy can avoid dying in some tragic and heroic moment of self-sacrifice in the meantime. Bran is the second-most likely to take the Throne, followed by Sansa and Daenerys. But if someone like the Hound somehow manages to survive the final season bloodshed and rule the Iron Kingdom, whoever bet on it would make a shitton in the payout—put $100 on him, and you’ll walk away with more than $12,000.

Speaking of the Hound (also known as Sandor Clegane), odds are in his favor for winning the fight against his brother, the Mountain, which Bovada has dubbed the “Cleganebowl.”

Here’s a rundown of some of the betting odds, via Variety:

Who Will Rule Westeros?

Jon Snow: +225

Bran Stark: +275

Sansa Stark: +500

Daenerys Targaryen: +550

Gendry: +650

Petyr Baelish: +1,250

The Night King: +1,500

Tyrion Lannister: +1,500

Arya Stark: +2,000

Samwell Tarly: +2,000

Cersei Lannister: +2,500

Jon and Daenerys’ baby: +2,500

Jaime Lannister: +4,000

Varys: +7,000

Davos Seaworth: +7,000

Bronn: +10,000

Euron Greyjoy: +10,000

Brienne of Tarth: +10,000

Jaqen H’ghar: +10,000

Jorah Mormont: +10,000

Melisandre: +10,000

Daario Naharis: +12,500

Beric Dondarrion: +12,500

The Hound: +12,500

Gilly: +15,000

Theon Greyjoy: +15,000

Yara Greyjoy: +15,000

Tormund Giantsbane: +15,000

The Mountain: +15,000

Does Tyrion Have a Secret Plot with Cersei?

No: -200

Yes: +150

Will Cersei Give Birth?

No: -260

Yes: +175

Who Will Kill Cersei?

Jaime Lannister: +130

Arya Stark: +150

Does Not Die: +550

Tyrion Lannister: +550

Sansa Stark: +1,000

Daenerys Targaryen: +2,000

Jon Snow: +2,000

The Night King: +2,000

Euron Greyjoy: +2,500

Qyburn: +2,500

Ellaria Sand: +4,000

The Mountain: +4,000

Jorah Mormont: +6,600

Who Will Die First?

Euron Greyjoy: +200

Theon Greyjoy: +200

Cersei Lannister: +500

Jaime Lannister: +500

Yara Greyjoy: +1,000

Arya Stark: +1,500

Tyrion Lannister: +1,500

Daenerys Targaryen: +2,500

Jon Snow: +2,500

Sansa Stark: +2,500

Who Will Win Cleganebowl?

Sandor “The Hound” Clegane: -480

Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane: +300

Both Die or Are Destroyed: +350

How Many Living People Will Arya Kill in Season 8?

Over 3.5: -115

Under 3.5: -115

Will Arya Wear Littlefinger’s Face?

No: -300

Yes: +200

What Will Bran Warg into Next?

Raven: +125

Dragon: +300

Human: +300

Wolf: +300

Other: +400

So if you’re sure that Euron is destined for death in the next episode or you’ve somehow dissected every Song of Ice and Fire book and are convinced you know who Azor Ahai will be, go on down to Vegas and place some bets. And to any lowly HBO production assistants out there who happened to work on the GoT set this year, please—hit me up. Slip me a little insider information about who’s going to die in the Battle of Winterfell and we can both win enough money to make the Iron Bank of Braavos jealous. Let’s do this thing.

