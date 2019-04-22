You Can Win Enough Money to Fill the Iron Bank Betting on Wild ‘GoT’ Theories

If you’ve spent the past few weeks mercilessly annoying your friends with a batshit Game of Thrones theory about how Ned Stark is the Night King or that the Mountain will eventually rule Westeros, well, you’re in luck! Bookies in Vegas are currently taking bets on the final season of Game of Thrones, according to Variety—and you can make some serious money if your bonkers prediction actually comes true.
You can wager on, well, basically everything: Who will live and die by the end of the eighth season, what Arya Stark’s kill count might be, if Cersei’s baby is actually a thing, and whether that freaky-ass woman with the wood mask from season two will come back, in case anyone cares about that. Also, uh, people are betting on whether Aidan Gillen will get a cameo if Arya wears Littlefinger’s face?
Videos by VICE
According to the betting site Bovada, the current GoT odds lean towards Jon Snow eventually taking the Iron Throne. That seems pretty solid, given his Targaryen parentage, if the guy can avoid dying in some tragic and heroic moment of self-sacrifice in the meantime. Bran is the second-most likely to take the Throne, followed by Sansa and Daenerys. But if someone like the Hound somehow manages to survive the final season bloodshed and rule the Iron Kingdom, whoever bet on it would make a shitton in the payout—put $100 on him, and you’ll walk away with more than $12,000.
Speaking of the Hound (also known as Sandor Clegane), odds are in his favor for winning the fight against his brother, the Mountain, which Bovada has dubbed the “Cleganebowl.”
Here’s a rundown of some of the betting odds, via Variety:
Who Will Rule Westeros?
Jon Snow: +225
Bran Stark: +275
Sansa Stark: +500
Daenerys Targaryen: +550
Gendry: +650
Petyr Baelish: +1,250
The Night King: +1,500
Tyrion Lannister: +1,500
Arya Stark: +2,000
Samwell Tarly: +2,000
Cersei Lannister: +2,500
Jon and Daenerys’ baby: +2,500
Jaime Lannister: +4,000
Varys: +7,000
Davos Seaworth: +7,000
Bronn: +10,000
Euron Greyjoy: +10,000
Brienne of Tarth: +10,000
Jaqen H’ghar: +10,000
Jorah Mormont: +10,000
Melisandre: +10,000
Daario Naharis: +12,500
Beric Dondarrion: +12,500
The Hound: +12,500
Gilly: +15,000
Theon Greyjoy: +15,000
Yara Greyjoy: +15,000
Tormund Giantsbane: +15,000
The Mountain: +15,000
Does Tyrion Have a Secret Plot with Cersei?
No: -200
Yes: +150
Will Cersei Give Birth?
No: -260
Yes: +175
Who Will Kill Cersei?
Jaime Lannister: +130
Arya Stark: +150
Does Not Die: +550
Tyrion Lannister: +550
Sansa Stark: +1,000
Daenerys Targaryen: +2,000
Jon Snow: +2,000
The Night King: +2,000
Euron Greyjoy: +2,500
Qyburn: +2,500
Ellaria Sand: +4,000
The Mountain: +4,000
Jorah Mormont: +6,600
Who Will Die First?
Euron Greyjoy: +200
Theon Greyjoy: +200
Cersei Lannister: +500
Jaime Lannister: +500
Yara Greyjoy: +1,000
Arya Stark: +1,500
Tyrion Lannister: +1,500
Daenerys Targaryen: +2,500
Jon Snow: +2,500
Sansa Stark: +2,500
Who Will Win Cleganebowl?
Sandor “The Hound” Clegane: -480
Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane: +300
Both Die or Are Destroyed: +350
How Many Living People Will Arya Kill in Season 8?
Over 3.5: -115
Under 3.5: -115
Will Arya Wear Littlefinger’s Face?
No: -300
Yes: +200
What Will Bran Warg into Next?
Raven: +125
Dragon: +300
Human: +300
Wolf: +300
Other: +400
So if you’re sure that Euron is destined for death in the next episode or you’ve somehow dissected every Song of Ice and Fire book and are convinced you know who Azor Ahai will be, go on down to Vegas and place some bets. And to any lowly HBO production assistants out there who happened to work on the GoT set this year, please—hit me up. Slip me a little insider information about who’s going to die in the Battle of Winterfell and we can both win enough money to make the Iron Bank of Braavos jealous. Let’s do this thing.
Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.