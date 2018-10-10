‘Game of Thrones’ Reportedly Had ‘Drone Killers’ to Combat Spoilers

HBO has jumped through some herculean hoops to keep the details on the last season of Game of Thrones secret. They fed the actors lines through earpieces so the scripts couldn’t leak, they filmed a bunch of decoy endings, and reportedly even changed the show’s name to The Tree of Life during production to throw people off the scent. The show is so secretive about everything that we don’t even know when the final episodes are going to air, besides the vague promise of sometime in the first half of next year.

But according to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, HBO was using more than fake names and endings to win the war on spoilers during production—it also had goddamn anti-drone guns to shoot spy cameras out of the skies, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“If a drone flies above sets, there’s a thing that can kill the drones, which is really cool,” Turner told EW at New York Comic Con last weekend. “It creates a field around it and the drones just drop. It’s very X-Men.”

As EW points out, police departments have been using these so-called “drone killer” weapons for the last few years to bring down the unmanned flying cameras when they get in the way of emergency situations or are wreaking havoc with a flamethrower or whatever. Instead of actually shooting anything, the gun-like device just fires a beam that will disable its controls and forces it back to earth.



“The secrecy is crazy,” Turner told Vulture in a separate Comic Con interview. Turner—who apparently has X-Men on the brain, since she’s starring in the upcoming Dark Phoenix movie—also said she’s still not over the fact that Game of Thrones is finally coming to an end. “It’s basically been the majority of my life,” she said during the interview. “I’m still very much processing it.”

Magic weapons that blow flying things out of the air sounds like some serious Night King shit, but apparently even “drone killers” weren’t enough to clamp down on the slow leak of spoilers. Some fans still managed to capture footage of what appeared to be Winterfell burning to the ground earlier this year—unless that was one of the decoy endings, too.



There’s still no official word on when, exactly, during the first half of 2019 season eight will premiere, but since most of the earlier seasons have dropped during March and April, let’s hope we’ll get some new episodes by spring.

