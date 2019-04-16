Look at These Dumb ‘Game of Thrones’ Guitars That Cost $25,000

The final season of Game of Thrones premiered Sunday but you probably already know this because a record 17.4 million people tuned in and your Twitter timeline will not shut up about it. On top of that, there have been a staggering amount of bonkers cross-promotional marketing campaigns advertising the show. Nabisco recreated the title sequence entirely with Oreos, Mountain Dew released “A Can Has No Name” referencing something that happened a couple seasons ago, and Shake Shack has a few Westeros-themed menu options. If that all seems like a bit much, well, too fucking bad because Fender has just unveiled a ridiculous and gaudily expensive line of custom made guitars in collaboration with the longrunning HBO flagship program.

Coming from the Fender Custom Shop, you can now buy three one-of-a-kind guitars that according to a press release was inspired by “from each house’s family sigil, costume designs, armor and weaponry, as well as each of their locations in Westeros.” The line includes the House Stark Telecaster ($25,000), which boasts faux wolf fur lining in the case, the House Lannister Jaguar ($30,000) that comes in finished “Lannister Gold” and “Burnt Crimson,” and the House Targaryen Stratocaster ($35,000) that features a “dragon scaled” body. All models are made to order by Fender’s Principal Master Builder Ron Thorn.

Videos by VICE

While you likely don’t have tens of thousands of dollars burning a hole in your pocket, you can watch an admittedly sick demo of Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, Game of Thrones showrunner Dan Weiss and composer Ramin Djawadi trying out the guitars.