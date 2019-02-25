Join Us as We Painstakingly Wring Meaning from Six Seconds of New ‘GoT’ Footage

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres in just a few months, but we still have next to no idea what the hell we’re in for. HBO kept an extremely tight lid on rumors and spoilers during production, going so far as to film a bunch of fake endings and buy weapons that will literally shoot spying drones out of the sky.

Even now, the network hasn’t given us much of anything from the upcoming season. There are no explosive teasers yet, no in-depth trailers. All we’ve gotten so far is a brief, ten-second clip where nothing really happens. Apparently, HBO thinks a few brief glimpses is all we need to keep us excited about the show’s big return. And guess what? They’re right!

Over the weekend, HBO released a sizzle reel to promote their 2019 programming slate, including an agonizingly short clip of new Game of Thrones footage, and—fuck it, we’ll take what we can get at this point.

Give it a watch:

https://youtu.be/9FHYri6Y4oA

Look! A dragon! And the Unsullied gearing up for one of the inevitable battles to come! And Arya staring in awe as she sees that aforementioned dragon! Sure, the clip doesn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know, but still. The last teaser HBO released featured Sansa and Daenerys finally coming face-to-face, and this new one seems to suggest, again, that all the sprawling narratives Game of Thrones has set up over the years will probably converge in the final season. Should be tight!

Or maybe we’re just desperate. Maybe we’re starved for Game of Thrones, frantically grasping for any tiny scrap of footage that HBO deigns to feed us. The final season’s set to premiere on April 14. Until then, sift through this new clip and try to wring any last bit of meaning from it that you can.

