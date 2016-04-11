The New ‘Game of Thrones’ Trailer Features Bigger, Badder Dragons

Last year the season finale of Game of Thrones Season 5 gave us the biggest, baddest dragon we’d ever seen in the series. A new trailer for Season 6, which premieres April 24, shows us how much Daenerys Targaryen’s sweet, slaver-murdering babies have grown, as well as a look at Jon Snow’s very dead-looking body, the king of the undead White Walkers, and the mysterious Hall of Faces, which we investigated last spring.

The mysteries of the show, hidden even from book readers since HBO caught up to creator George R.R. Martin’s books, are beginning to reveal themselves, and the pressure is on for the cast, crew, and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to escalate the action and horror they’ve aced thus far. Bigger dragons are just the start—how they will top the Red and Purple Weddings and Theon Greyjoy’s skin-crawling transformation is still euphorically unknown. Swoop in on the action below:

Game of Thrones Season 6 airs on HBO and HBO Go on April 24 at 9PM.

