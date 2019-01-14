We Finally Know When the Last Season of ‘Game of Thrones’ Drops

HBO dropped another surprise teaser for the final season of Game of Thrones Sunday night, and it looks like the network is finally ready to stop teasing us and give us some real goddamn answers about when the next season comes out.

The long, long, long-awaited eighth and final season of GoT will debut on Sunday, April 14,

according to a new teaser trailer.

We’ve known for a while that the show would drop sometime in April, but this is the first time HBO has given us a solid premiere date. The announcement comes just a week after we got to see our first real glimpse of footage from the new season, so hopefully, this means the network is going to change their exceedingly tight-lipped ways and start rolling out some real details about the new season between now and April. In the meantime, all we’ve got is a new teaser and a release date to pore over.

The clip features Jon Snow, Arya, and Sansa wandering stoically through the crypts of Winterfell, past statues of their dead parents, until the trio comes face-to-face with their own stone statues. Sansa and Arya’s look just like them, but Jon appears puzzled by the old, aged face on his. They don’t have a lot of time to wonder about anything, though, because suddenly the cold chill of the Night King fills the catacombs and Jon draws his sword to fight.

It’s a frustratingly vague clip and probably not footage that will appear in the actual season, but it raises some questions—namely, what’s with Jon Snow’s old-ass statue? And where the hell is Bran? Why isn’t he in the catacombs alongside the other Stark children—or is he? And can Mahershala Ali be a reliable narrator, considering he has some serious memory problems when he’s sitting down with that documentarian in 2015 and—oh, shit, sorry. True Detective is just back on.

We’ve all been living through our own Long Night for the past 16 months or whatever waiting for Game of Thrones to return, but now at least we know for sure when the wait will be over. April 14 can’t come soon enough.

