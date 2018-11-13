We Finally Know When ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Eight Premieres

The eighth season of Game of Thrones wrapped production way back in July, but since then, HBO has been infuriatingly vague about when, exactly, we’ll actually be able to watch the new episodes. First, they said the new season was coming sometime “in 2019,” then they cut that window from 12 months to six by promising a premiere date in the “first half” of the year. But now, at long last, HBO released a brand-new promo video that finally—finally!—gives us some real answers.

According to the teaser, the final season of Game of Thrones is officially scheduled to premiere in April 2019, a year and a half after season seven aired.

Unfortunately, the minute-long teaser is just made up of various clips from the past seasons and doesn’t give us a look at any new footage, but at least we’ve finally got an idea of when the show will be back. And given the overwhelming amount of secrecy surrounding this final season, we should be thankful for any small shred of information we can get.

This will be the shortest season in Game of Thrones history, with only six episodes—early seasons had ten episodes, and last season had seven—but given the way that the show has been stretching run times to almost feature lengths, we’re probably in for some epic, long-ass episodes.

There’s still no word on when in April the show will premiere, but at least we all know that winter will be coming next spring. Give the promo announcement a watch above.

