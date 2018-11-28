‘Game of Thrones’ Isn’t Even Over but HBO Already Shot a Reunion Special

How soon is too soon to hold a reunion? How about before the thing is even over? The last season of Game of Thrones won’t air for another five months, meaning we’re still at least half a year away from the end of the series—but HBO already hauled the cast back together for a reunion special, Entertainment Weekly reports.

According to EW, the network shot the special in Belfast earlier this year—likely around the same time everyone got together for a wrap party celebrating the end of production on season eight—with podcast kingpin Conan O’Brien hosting. News of the special has been circulating for a while, but now, finally, the supremely tight-lipped HBO has confirmed that it actually exists.

Videos by VICE

As goofy as it may seem to film a “reunion special” so soon, it sounds like some honest-to-God reunions actually took place in Belfast. Former cast members Jason Momoa and Mark Addy, who played Khal Drogo and Robert Baratheon, were spotted at the party, so it stands to reason that they wound up in the special alongside the current cast.

Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Mark Addy (Robert Baratheon), Peter Dinklage, David Benioff y Dan Weiss en la fiesta de GoT del sábado 😍😍😍 #WhenDifferentKingdomsCollide pic.twitter.com/85WSs9M7mo — GoT Updates ❄🔥 (@mabe_updates) June 4, 2018

At least one former Game of Thrones member will definitely wind up in the special, though: Sean Bean. “I’ve only seen [the Game of Thrones cast] on a couple of occasions,” Bean told Hollywood Reporter during a recent interview, before confirming his part in the reunion. “Last time was about four weeks ago in Belfast. Conan O’Brien did this thing… They decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and he kind of hosted the evening.”

According to EW, the reunion special won’t air on any networks but will instead be included as a special feature in the upcoming Game of Thrones complete series DVD box set. The set will include all eight seasons, meaning it’ll probably cost a goddamn fortune whenever it’s released next year, so get ready to dip into the Iron Bank’s gold reserves if you ever want to actually see Conan O’Brien crack some incest jokes about Jon Snow and Daenerys at a sort-of-reunion party or whatever.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.