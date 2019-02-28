We Ranked How Badly the ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Sit on the Iron Throne

HBO just released fresh promotional images of various Game of Thrones characters sitting on the Iron Throne to hype up season eight. Unfortunately, the photos don’t appear to reveal much about who will actually win the big war for Westeros. In fact, they seem to imply that any of these 20 principals, including folks like, uh, Samwell and Grey Worm, might have a real shot at the crown. Personally, my money is still on T-Pain.

Anyway, one thing the pics do reveal is how comfortable each of the throne gamers are in the La-Z-Boy of power. In the spirit of desperately wringing content from whatever Thrones scraps HBO tosses us, I decided to rank each of these characters by how god-awful their posture is, in descending order from “Seven Hells, what are you doing to your body” to “pretty normal.”

In fairness to Jon and the gang, the Iron Throne is intentionally very uncomfortable, even more so iN tHe bOoKs. It’s a metaphor for power or something. Whatever. Has the small council ever considered swapping the pointy sword seat with a standing desk?

Minor spoilers ahead.

20. Jon Snow

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957268566021

This stance. What? Maybe it’s a callback to the season one promo art, but Jon looks less like a king and more like some half-drunk dude peeking at you thirstily from across the room in a crowded club. I guess that shouldn’t be too surprising, considering the King in the North also Juuls. This is canon, people.

19. Davos Seaworth

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957964926976

We can perhaps forgive the Onion Knight for not sitting properly, as he was once just a smuggler born in humble Flea Bottom that Stannis blah blah blah etc. etc. We’ve all heard this spiel too many times, moving on.



18. Euron Greyjoy

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957050368002

Euron’s got a craned neck thing going on here like Davos, but at least he’s clutching the armrests, I guess? Gotta give him credit—despite having a name that’s uncomfortably close to “urine,” dude is a badass. I want a Euron spinoff.



17. Grey Worm

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100958002696192

Grey Worm, another certified badass, is also leaning forward uncomfortably. He is, however, holding a knife, so that bumps him up a bit from the other leaners.

16. Melisandre

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100956970708993

The Red Woman is doing some kind of slight shift to the side here, which doesn’t look particularly pleasant. Who sits like this? Baby killers, that’s who. Next!

15. Brienne of Tarth

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100960519081984

Brienne is wearing a bunch of armor while sitting down. Metal on metal—that has to suck, right?

14. The Hound

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957490995200

Major points deducted for the manspreading. Major. Points.

13. Arya Stark

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957365092353

This one is interesting: Needle almost functions more as as one of those fancy sword canes (à la Crispin Glover in Charlie’s Angels) than a straight-up sword, but I dunno. Still looks awk.

12. Jorah Mormont

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957323223045

I honestly forgot this guy was still on the show.

11. The Night King

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957423689728

The quote in the Tweet was actually said by Old Nan in season one, not the Night King. Does that mean Old Nan is actually the Night King? In this essay, I will… (1/467).

10. Theon Greyjoy

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957113425921

In the words of Twitter user @citizencain602, “Lmfaoooooo Reeeek???”

9. Bran Stark

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100956911976448

Ever since he busted his ass in season one, Bran has spent a lot of time sitting. Despite this, the angle at which he’s situated on the throne looks pretty funky. Come to think of it, these all look sort of photoshopped, right?

8. Varys

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957683904519

Honestly writing this list is taking way longer than I thought so I’m just gonna put Varys at eight and move on.

7. Samwell Tarly

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957725790208

Pretty good work from timid Sammy boy— hips back, feet firmly planted, but he’s still just the tiniest bit hunched over. That’s gonna cost him.

6. Tyrion Lannister

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957029490688

For a man of admittedly short stature, the Imp looks pretty imposing on the seat of power. Also, check out the way he’s clutching that knobby armrest thing. If that doesn’t scream comfort, I don’t know what does.

5. Jaime Lannister

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957323153408

Do you think there’ll be a scene in season eight where Jaime rips off his gold hand and throws it at someone? I sure hope so. Anyways, shoulders back, arms crooked 90 degrees at the elbows, neck straight: nice form.

4. Missandei

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957469982720

Phenomenal work here, sitting with both feet on the ground and her knees at or above hip level. Was that so hard, people?!

3. Cersei Lannister

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100956907855872

OK, seriously, these heads are just, like, photoshopped onto the bodies, right? What’s going on with the sides of her face?

2. Sansa Stark

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957348384768

Can I stop this yet?

1. Daenerys Targaryen

https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1101100957461442560



Strong. Strong. Very, very strong. Ten out of ten. Please just drop the new season already.

